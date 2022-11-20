BENGALURU: Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya exchanged wedding vows with his fiancé Anusha Shetty today, at the 11:25 am muhurtam on November 20 at the JW Marriott Hotel, Bengaluru in the State of Karnataka.

The Telugu actor married interior designed Anusha Shetty in a Tulu-style wedding and was seen beaming with happiness in the wedding rituals in a video that went viral on social media. The actor who was wearing a traditional veshti ( dhoti and shirt ) and a garland of white roses and jasmine was all smiles as he followed the wedding rituals surrounded by his close family and friends. The bride looked resplendent in a red Kanjeevaram sari and jewelry adorned with flowers and garlands.

Before the marriage, their pre-wedding festivities, mehendi ceremony, and cocktail party took place in the same place. Family members and friends from both sides looked happy as the couple became husband and wife.

Naga Shourya's wedding to Anusha came as a surprise to many. The news of his marriage had come out after a video of the Krishna Vrinda Vihari actor's wedding invite which had details of the wedding festivities became viral on social media. The actor took a break from the shooting of his 24th film which is currently going on now and came to Bengaluru for the wedding.The official hashtag for the wedding is #LetsGoShaan

Check out Naga Shourya Anusha Shetty's Wedding Video:

The actor who is one of the eligible bachelors of Tollywood did give us a scare though when he fainted during the shooting of his latest film in Hyderabad just a week before his wedding date. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The actor can be seen putting the kumkum on Anusha's forehead and seems a little tensed and reapplied the same and check if he has applied it correctly in this cute video of the couple.

Sakshi Post wishes the beautiful couple a very happy married life!

