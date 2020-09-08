Tollywood actor, Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away on Tuesday. He died of a cardiac arrest at his residence in Guntur. The family members discovered the actor collapsed in the bathroom. Ever since the lockdown has announced the actor is staying at his native place.

Jaya Prakash Reddy was born in Sirvel of Kurnool district. He stepped into the film industry with the movie, Brahma Puthrudu and later acted in various films. But it was 'Samarasimha Reddy' which gave him more recognition. He was a theatre artist.

He acted in various films like, Samarasimha Reddy, Preminchukundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jayam Manadera, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Kabaddi Kabbadi, Evadi Gola Vadidi, Race Gurram, Gabbar Singh etc. He acted as villain, comedian, character artist and won the hearts of the people. Recently, Jaya Prakash acted in Davala Satyam's Alexander. He created his mark with his unique mannerisms. He worked as a sub inspector of police before entering films.