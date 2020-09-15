Tollywood actor Balakrishna Nandamuri and Boyapati Srinu are joining hands for the third time now. Earlier, they did the films Simha and Legend. Now, the third film in their combination is carrying a lot of expectations. The film unit shot a fight sequence in the first schedule. The lockdown took place and there is no progress in the shoot.

The makers are planning to resume the shoot of the film but it looks like Balakrishna wants to take more time. With the increase in Corona Cases, Balakrishna does not want to take a risk. Even though others go-ahead to shoot their movies, Balakrishna wants to wait till December.

The film unit, on the other side, is busy finalizing the actors for other roles in the movie. The buzz is that Allari Naresh is on board to play a crucial role.