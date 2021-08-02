TOKYO OLYMPICS 2021: The Indian women’s hockey team created history after they booked their place in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Australia. This is the first time that the women’s team reached the Olympics semis finals.

India beat world No. 2 Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals as drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur scored the all-important goal in the 22nd minute in a match, which closely resembled Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De where Indian girls make the country proud.

The gritty performance from the world's No.9 has ensured a place for India in the semi-finals of Tokyo Olympics.

After India’s win, their coach Sjoerd Marijne tweeted," Sorry family, I coming again later" . To which Sharukh Khan replied “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan," he tweeted.

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021

Then the real-life coach Sjoerd Marijne’s posted, “ Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach he posted with a winking emoji.

Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again.

From: The Real Coach. 😉 https://t.co/TpKTMuFLxt — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021

This bonhomie between the reel and real-life coach brought in the much-needed spirit for the Indian Hockey team. Interestingly both the teams (Men and women) have qualified for the semifinal matches at the Tokyo Olympics which has created history.

