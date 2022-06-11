Tirumala: Nayanthara Spotted Wearing Chappals In Mada Veedhi

The wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan took place in a grand ceremony on June 9th at Mahabalipuram. After the wedding, the couple went to Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Now, the news is that Nayanthara walked with chappals in Mada Veedhi. The photos of Nayan wearing chappals and strolling on the premises of the temple have gone viral on all social media platforms. Netizens expressed anguish over Nayanthara for wearing chappals in such a divine place. The vigilance officials said that they are going to take action against Nayanthara for wearing chappals in Mada Veedhi and will act as per the law. For the Tirumala visit, Nayanthara donned a yellow coloured saree and teamed it up with a heavy choker and matching earrings. She kept her look simple by styling her hair in a neat bun.

For the wedding, Nayanthara picked a red coloured saree featuring intricate embroidery for her big day. She opted for a customized ensemble from the label Jade by MK and added a heavy assemblage of regal jewels. She wore three elaborate necklaces along with a maang tikka and earrings. Her bridal jewellery was from the brand Goenka India.

After the wedding, Vignesh Shivan shared beautiful pictures on his Instagram and wrote, "On a scale of 10... She's Nayan and am the one. By God's grace. Just married Nayanthara. Am married. Just the beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with you my Thangamey. Love you Thangamey. Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife."

Also Read: Ante Sundaraniki First Day Collections: Nani Movie Gets Fantastic Opening at Box Office