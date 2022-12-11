Tina Datta Returns To Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 viewers will witness a big twist in the show. Yes, it's confirmed that Tina Datta is back in the Bigg Boss 16 house with a different equation. Bigg Boss gave Tina a reality check on the Shalin and showed her the real faces of the contestants after her elimination. Bigg Boss gave Shalin a second chance to press the buzzer if he wanted Tina to re-enter the house, which causes a Rs 25 lakh deduction from the winner's prize money. Shalin pressed the buzzer and announced that he would pay the winner Rs 25 lakh, and Tina was chosen to reenter the house.

After Tina enters the house, she slammed Shalin for playing "double standards" with her. Tina said that she got clarity after the eviction that Shalin was faking his relationship with her. In the episode, we can see Shalin dancing after Tina's elimination, and he told Sreejita that he was not upset with Tina's elimination and said he only cares about his diet. Shalin clearly said to Sreejita that he doesn't like Tina, and after stepping out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, he will not keep any connection with her. Anyway, Shalin still tried to manipulate Tina but she didn't and left him shocked.

Netizens say that Shalin's real face to revealed and BB16 viewers are excited to watch the changed equation between Tina and Shalin. A section audience slams him for playing with Sumbul and Tina's emotions. It seems like Tina will reunite with Sumbul and gives back to Shalin. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning.

Check out the promo: (Promo credits: Twitter)