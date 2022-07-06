Time to Face the Future: Paper Girls Delivers Official Trailer and Key Art

MUMBAI, India —July 6, 2022—Today, Amazon Studios debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated series Paper Girls. As previously announced, the series will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, July 29 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Based on the best-selling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls, played by breakout leads Camryn Jones (“Tiffany Quilkin”), Riley Lai Nelet (“Erin Tieng”), Sofia Rosinsky (“Mac Coyle”), and Fina Strazza (“KJ Brandman”). Ali Wong also stars as the grown-up version of “Erin,” with Nate Corddry as “Larry” and Adina Porter as “Prioress.”

ABOUT PAPER GIRLS:

In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.

Paper Girls is from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B. The series is executive produced by Christopher C. Rogers, Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Steven Prinz, and Plan B. The series was created for television by Folsom. Season One is directed by Mairzee Almas, Georgi Banks-Davies, Destiny Ekaragha, and Karen Gaviola.