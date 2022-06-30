Tiki to tap 1Lakh budding creators through GrowWithTiki

New Delhi: Tiki, a short-form video-making community, aims to create a new record of 100 thousand budding creators through their new programme - ‘GrowWithTiki’. With an aim to promote India’s talented content creators based across regions, the brand wants to cultivate an environment of "Authentic Entertainment, Peer-to-Peer support & Community". Tiki will provide complete support to the budding creators by allocating additional traffic of upto one crore and appreciating the authentic content on its app.

With this programme, Tiki is set to encourage creators to join the community and help them monetise their talent. In addition to this, Tiki will also provide creators with avenues to make content creation a viable career choice and create a sustainable revenue stream for themselves. For this campaign, the planned spending is to the tune of at least USD 3,000 per day for promotions and marketing of the assets.

"Our creators are the face of Tiki, and it has been our constant endeavor to encourage them and celebrate their differentiated talent. Within a short span of time, Tiki has become a preferred platform for millions, already. We are committed to offering more creative and innovative opportunities to attract emerging talents across the country." said Ian Goh, CEO and co-founder, Tiki.

With the GrowWithTiki programme, we are supporting locally made, original high-quality content that honors Indian values and cultures that is entertaining, inspiring and educational at the same time. Further to continue strengthening the creator economy, we as a brand are providing a platform and creating unique opportunities for budding creators who can start their journey through Tiki's creator system from White V, to Grey V, and finally to Blue V, ” Ian Goh further added.

Aditya Singh, a creator from Jaipur, said, “Tiki has provided me with a platform where I can create original content. I love acting, and I have also acted in many web series as a junior artist. I started working on my social media, but I didn’t get the recognition I wanted. I recently started using Tiki, and people have started recognising me now. I have now become a full-time influencer, and it is also helping me in fulfilling my dream of becoming an actor.”

Siya Sharma, a creator from Chandigarh, said, “Tiki has contributed a lot to my growth. In a really short period, millions of people have started to recognise me. I started creating videos on Tiki, and it gave me the satisfaction of fulfilling my dream. Tiki helped me polish my acting skills and create a huge fanbase. I feel I have come a long way, and people have started responding to my videos in a positive way.”

In line with the brand’s vision, the platform’s focus is to help India’s talented content creators covering genres like ‘Drama’, ‘Dance’, ‘Self-improvement’ to make a living with what they love. Until today, Tiki has successfully onboarded thousands of verified creators who produce great content for audiences. The programme will evaluate the creators on their performance transparently and fairly. The top creators will be credited money based on the STARS they gain from audiences. Users can send STARS to their favorite creators or content that can be earned via short videos, profile pages, and live broadcasting.