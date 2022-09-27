Tiki Partners Collaborates With Pooja Entertainment’s For Movie

New Delhi: Tiki, a short video-making community, partnered with Pooja Entertainment to promote the recently launched movie - Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. After the movie was released on 2nd September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar, Tiki ran a two-week-long campaign - #CuttputlliOnTiki, which garnered more than 300 million views. Tiki creators got a chance to make videos with Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet and creators posted more than 80000 videos supporting and promoting the movie.

Top regional creators uploaded exclusive content with the stars around the film's launch showcasing their idea of Cuttputlli. The film directed by Ranjit Tewari was launched on Disney+ Hotstar and, extending their promotions on Tiki, Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet reached out to their fan base in tier 2 and tier 3 cities across India.

Excited about the collaboration, Ian Goh, CEO, of Tiki, said, “We are elated to have strengthened our association with Bollywood. It is Tiki’s first movie collaboration, and it is an exciting opportunity for Tiki to be a Short Video partner for the mega banner movie. It is also a great opportunity for our creators to showcase their talent with the trending hashtag. Our aim is to promote and support our creators to work in the Bollywood industry, this collaboration will encourage them to work hard towards their dreams.”

Commenting on the partnership, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Producer, Pooja Entertainment said, "Tiki’s strong presence in the regional markets, has helped us take Cutputtli to remote regions in the country. It is always fun to partner with creator platforms that aim to support original talent, spreading a wave of positivity and uplifting the content creators across the country.”

Tiki forays into the Bollywood arena with this collaboration. To promote original talent, it is essential to have such collaborations with Bollywood stars and meet the informational, recreational, and creative needs of Tiki creators and the Indian audience. Tiki aims to become a platform that promotes original talent, and entertainment, which will also help the creators to earn a livelihood. With many future collaborations, Tiki focuses on fostering inclusive growth and fun.