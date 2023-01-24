Tiki Marks India’s 74th Republic Day with One Nation. One Community Campaign

To commemorate India’s 74th Republic Day, short video community - Tiki, announced the launch of ‘One Nation. One Community’ campaign. The campaign encourages its users to share videos and celebrate the historic day by extending a helping hand to people in need using the #EkSewaDeshKeNaam. The campaign reflects Tiki’s efforts to cultivate a sense of community amongst the users and support underprivileged families with the support of Tiki’s strong 500000 creators who particiapted.

So far, Tiki has organized 4000+ meetups in more than 100 cities. These meetups focused on providing ‘Tiki Happiness Kits’ comprising of essentials like food and stationery to students from vulnerable communities. Creators have taken initiatives like distributing food, organizing cleanup and plantation drives, and distributing hygiene kits in the desolated areas. These initiatives have made a great impact on the lives of more than 1 lakh people in cities like - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Lucknow among others.

Announcing the campaign, Ian Goh, CEO, Tiki, said, “This Republic Day, we pledge to harness the power of ‘Vasudev Kutumbkam’ through inspiring storytelling and thought-provoking narratives. With One Nation. One Community campaign, our creators envision instilling a sense of community and belonging towards the underprivileged and people in need. Our film captures the zeal and enthusiasm of our creators and how they are winning hearts by giving back to society.”

The campaign is live and will run till January 27, 2023. As part of the campaign, Tiki creators will create patriotic videos under the hashtag - #EkSewaDeshKeNaam.