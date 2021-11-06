Tiger Shroff, Jacky Bhagnani Ganapath UK Schedule Begins

London: It's lights, camera, and action for Pooja Entertainment and Good Co’s mega-budget, futuristic, action thriller 'Ganapath'. The Tiger Shroff-led big-budget production UK schedule goes on the floors where the lead star and his leading lady Kriti Sanon arrived a few days ago. This Pooja Entertainment production is being touted as the most lavishly produced and genre-defining film in recent times.

Actor Tiger Shroff and producer Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram to release a new slick jaw-dropping action video that encapsulates the excitement and scale of the Film ahead of the UK schedule. Tiger in his trademark style announces, " God aur Janta.. apun aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai."

The team had earlier dropped a motion poster that made one realise the massive scale and cool quotient of the film. This one's going to be a treat to watch on the big screen.

“Ganapath” is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is set to take the big screen by storm on 23rd December 2022.