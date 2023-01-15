Thunivu Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Ajith’s Thunivu and Thalapathy’s Varisu are having tough competition in the box office collections. Currently, Varisu and Thunivu movie are having high occupancy in the theaters. Thunivu is getting positive responses from critics and audiences. The audiences are praising Ajith, Manju Warrier, and Samuthirakani's performances in the film. The sources say that Thunivu has grossed ₹93 crores, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Talking about Thunivu day 4 collection, the reports say that the film has collected approximately Rs 25 crores on its fourth day. Thunivu is an action heist film written and directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor. It stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role with Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and Pavani Reddy John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Ajay, Veera, and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles.