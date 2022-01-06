Thumping Response to Kolakalla Chinnadi Song from Chittam Maharani Unveiled by Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna unveils Kolakalla Chinnadi from Chittam Maharani, song gets thumping response

Presented by Little Thoughts Cinemas, Chittam Maharani, a film featuring Yajurved, Rachana, Sunil, and others in lead roles is up for theatrical release. The film is directed by A Kasi. JS Manikanta, Prasad Reddt TR are producing the film.

The makers have dropped the Kolakalla Chinnadi song from the film’s audio album and this song was unveiled by happening beauty Rashmika Mandanna.

Talented singer Ram Miryala crooned this song and it has all the right ingredients to become a chartbuster. Creative filmmaker Sukumar unveiled the first look of the film and it had already received a thumping response.

Gowra hari is composing the music for the film while Karthik Srinivas is handling the editing. Suresh Siddhani is the dialogue writer. More details about the project will be out soon.