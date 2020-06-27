HYDERABAD: Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles was a former Television actress and model who participated in the 1998 Miss India competition. Television producer and Smriti Irani's BFF, Ekta Kapoor shared a throwback video on her Instagram in which one could see 21-year-old Smriti Irani from her days in the Miss India contest. In the video, Smriti said that, "I'm pursuing a degree in English literature and love adventure sports. India, being a cauldron of culture and religions, it is of great interest to me. Therefore, it goes without saying that I'm very interested in politics."

Ekta captioned the post as, "Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name. This is for people who think that success comes easy...it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard. Smriti became a household name, today is a minister."

She further wrote that, "Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician. But when she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl who had walked into Balaji...and we knew her smile would win hearts. Recently, a colleague of hers, who hasn't worked with her, called her up for help, she immediately helped that person."

Ekta said that Smriti maintains relations with people who were working with her once and added, "This humility and this attachment to her roots, makes her a fantastic person. So proud of you my friend!"

Smriti Irani made her television debut with the serial, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in the year 2001. The post that has been shared by Ekta is going viral online and it collected more than 2 lakh views within a few hours. Filmy stars and other celebs praised Smriti Irani's 'Inspiring Journey'.

Here is the post shared by Ekta Kapoor. Just give a look at it. Irani also shared Ekta's post on her Instagram and wrote, "Thank you. These words pale in comparison to express my gratitude."