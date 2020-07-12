MUMBAI: Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathing problems. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan also tested COVID-19 positive. Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya, have tested negative for coronavirus.

The Bollywood superstar wrote on his microblogging site as, "I have tested COVID-19 positive. Shifted to Hospital. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

Doctors confirmed that the Bollywood superstar was symptomatic and was self-isolating at home before being admitted to the Nanavati hospital. According to the reports, the health condition of Senior Bachchan is completely stable and Mumbai Police is barricading the hospital to avoid people from gathering. Most of the folks took to their social media and wished him a speedy recovery.

After Hollywood's Tom Hanks tested positive for coronavirus, Big B, one of the world's famous superstars, happens to be the second to test positive for COVID-19.

Here is the video of Amitabh Bachchan from Nanavati Hospital. He thanked all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Nanavati Hospital for the tremendous work that they are doing at these circumstances. He said that in this hour of crisis, those in the white coats are a form of God and are saving lives, putting their own lives in danger. He further added that there is always fear, depression. Big B urged everyone not to panic and expressed hope that we shall come out of these difficult times very soon.