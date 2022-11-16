Thousands of Fans Turn Up for Last Glimpse of Superstar Krishna

Hyderabad: Thousands of fans joined a slew of celebrities and actors to bid adieu to Superstar Krishna, whose mortal remains were kept at Padmalaya studios in Hyderabad.

Final rites of the superstar were expected to be conducted at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills in the city this evening.

Actors Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Pawan Kalyan, NTR, Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, and Allari Naresh, visited the spot to pay their respects to the stalwart of the Telugu film industry.

Filmmakers Mohan Babu, Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, R Narayana Murthy, and others also showed their respect on Tuesday.

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna died on Tuesday morning at the Continental super-specialty hospital here, while undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest. He was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors following the cardiac arrest. The actor died at 4 AM on Tuesday, hospital sources said.

Also Read: Unseen Pics Of Mahesh Babu With His Father Superstar Krishna