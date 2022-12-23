Thomson Andrews Croons For 2 Hollywood Christmas-Themed Films Scrooge - A Christmas Carol And Matilda

Mumbai: After starting his career by singing for Maestro A R Rahman back in 2010 at the IPL Awards, Indian Bollywood singer Thomson Andrews has made a mark for himself in the Music Industry as a well acclaimed Artist and performer across the globe and has worked with all music composers of India, namely Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Pritam, Salim Sulaiman, Amit Trivedi, Vishal Shekhar, Vishal Bhardwaj and more.

Off recent, Thomson has sung in 2 Hollywood Christmas Themed films - ‘Scrooge A Christmas Carol’ and ‘Matilda’. His song 'Thank you very much’ in Scrooge is a fun satirical song on the life of Scrooge the central character. In the Children’s film 'Matilda' released on Christmas day globally on 25th December 2022, Thomson has sung the songs ‘I’m Here’ and ‘The Miracle’.

Besides these, Thomson has recently also sung on Michelle Obama's Produced Children’s web series ‘WAFFLES AND MOCHI’, singing the ‘Banana Rainbow’ song.

Thomson’s Bollywood projects include him singing Sanskrit Shlokas in the iconic Blockbuster film ‘Bramhastra’, along with voicing a children's web Series on Apple TV's 'Fraggle Rock' and singing for Character Wembley in the series.

Commenting on the Christmas-themed Song launch in movies Matilda' and 'Scrooge'; Thomson Andrews said “I am very happy and thrilled to be associated with such iconic Hollywood projects and blessed to have sung in them. For me, it's about the journey and experience of working on such brilliant projects and I learn so much from each project I'm made a part of; which helps me to continue to strive for excellence, worked hard, re-invent myself and uplift my career and position in the Music industry. This year had been absolutely brilliant with being associated with Big banners across Bollywood and Hollywood like Dharma, Disney, Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV, and my Idol Michelle Obama to top the list; and I'm looking forward to a fantastic 2023 with almost 7 new singles soon to release, new Web series on Amazon starring Nawazuddin and I'm super thrilled to be working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his Project releasing in 2023 on Netflix. My Entrepreneurial Media Venture 'Throan Of Art' is also making bigger progress with our own iconic projects on the way to fruition in 2023 so it's gonna be work-mode full throttle with my fantastic team with tons of Drive, Passion, and Hustle to keep growing!.