Third Single Naa Peru Seesa From Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja Ramarao On Duty Unveiled

After teasing with the promo, the makers of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja starrer unique action thriller Ramarao On Duty have unveiled the lyrical video of third single Naa Peru Seesa. Anveshi Jain is introduced as Seesa (Srikakulam Saarangi).

The ravishing beauty has set the screens on fire with her bewitching looks and sizzling show. The song features Anveshi shaking her leg opposite Ravi Teja who appeared in traditional wear. The damsel sets the temperatures soaring in this special number in most revealing outfits.

Sam CS rendered a mass-appealing track, wherein Shreya Ghoshal adds oomph with her special singing. Sam CS also lent vocals for the song. The lyrics penned by Chandrabose are filled with good naughty words which will strike a chord with masses. The video is worth all the waiting.

Post-production works are underway for the movie directed by debutant Sarath Mandava and produced grandly by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks.

Based on real incidents, Ramarao On Duty features two heroines- Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan. Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a vital role.

While cinematography of the film was done by Sathyan Sooryan ISC, Praveen KL is the editor.

The movie is gearing up for its theatrical release on July 29th.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and more.