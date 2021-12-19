These Two Contestants Out of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Final Race

It is time to know the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. For the grand evening, Sai Pallavi, Nani, Sukumar, Sriya Saran, Rajamouli, Krithi Shetty, Alia Bhat, and Ranbir Kapoor will appear as chief guests.

As you know, the fifth and fourth contestants will be eliminated first. Based on sources, Siri and Manas are eliminated. As per unofficial trends, Siri is in fifth place and Manas stands at fourth place, so these two contestants will come out of the glasshouse.

However, like in previous seasons, the chief guests will enter the glasshouse, and they will evict the contestants. Based on sources, Siri got evicted by Pushpa team Sukumar and Rashmika and Shyam Singha Roy stars Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty will eliminate Maanas.

If they are eliminated from the house, there would be only three contestants: Shannu, Sunny, and Sreeram Chandra. The latest buzz is that Sunny or Sreerama Chandra will win the title. Let's wait and watch the grand finale to find out who the winner is.

Follow Sakshi Post to know the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.