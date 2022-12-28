These Two Contestants Elimination Confirmed in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are gearing up for the grand finale. Aryavardhan Guruji was the recent contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 house. Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Divya U, Deepika Das, and Rupesh Rajanna are left in the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house for the grand finale race.

After the sixth finalist's elimination, BBK9 viewers are eager to know who will be the fifth and fourth contestant to get exit passes from the house. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are predicting that there will be a high chance of Rupesh Rajanna to get eliminated as the fifth contestant. Well, Deepika Das or Divya Uruduga may get eliminated from the fourth position.

But as per social media analysi, not Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga might get eliminated from the fourth position. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers say that it is tough to choose between Divya U and Deepika Das, because both of them gave their best in the tasks and never hesitated from taking up any challenge.

But if it is Colors Kannada's choice to eliminate the contestants, then Divya U has a high chance of facing the axe. So we can guess that Rupesh Rajanna and Divya U may end up in the fifth and fourth positions, respectively. What is your opinion on this?