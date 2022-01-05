These Six Contestants Are Confirmed For Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT has become the talk of the town and Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the makers on the launch date. There are many rumors about the contestants who might enter the glass house.

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will be aired on Disney plus Hotstar. The show will be aired live and Hotstar subscribers can watch it, while for non-subscribers, there will be a one-hour episode on OTT only.

Now, we hwar that the show makers are planning to experiment with this new format to attract more viewers. Alkkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu OTT show. There is no change in the host, said the makers.

Talking about the contestants. The rumored contestants to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT are Anchor Varshini, Anchor Shiva, Dhee 10 winner Raju, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Warangal Vandhana, and Anchor Pratyusha. As per the buzz, Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers are said to have approached these six contestants to rope them in to the show. According to the social media talk, Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers are also planning to sign a pact with previous contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu.

A few news websites say that Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers have approached Akhil and Monal for their re-entry as a couple. Let us wait and watch what are Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers planning to grab the attention of the audience.