These Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants Will Escape Elimination Till The Finals

Khatron Ke Khiladi veiwers are excited about watching the show after a long wait. It is worth mentioning here that Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 had broken all TRP records to become one of the most viewed shows. Rohit Shetty's has a special fan base for the way he hosts the show. Ever since Khatron Ke Khiladi makers announced season 12, viewers have been excited and can't wait to watch the show. There are many rumours and speculations about the contestants and the show launch date. According to Wikipedia, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 will air on August 6, 2022.

Coming to contestants, all the top celebrities on the small screen are taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. So entertainment will be double this time. Netizens have already started predicting the winner and runner-up on Twitter even before the show got premieres. They say that Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Faisal Sheikh will not get evicted that easily. Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, and Sriti Jha will be in the top five list for sure. Munawar and Rubina will have stiff competition as they are in different teams. Let us know who are your top five contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Comment below.