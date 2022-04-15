These events are a perfect addition to Mumbai’s Art and Theatre Scene this week!

Upcoming Events at The National Centre for the Performing Arts:

Folies

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: April 13 - 6pm

Tickets: Rs.360/- (for members) & Rs.400/- (for non-members)

Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas. New York, 1971. There is a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling new production. Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, it is directed by Dominic Cooke (The Comedy of Errors). Winner of Academy, Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards, Sondheim’s previous work includes A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd and Sunday in the Park with George.

Short Film Corner

Venue: Little Theatre

Date: April 13 – 6.30pm

Tickets: Free

There are so many wonderful short films being made in India, with auteurs at work in their own regions, and bold, new voices that are experimenting with form and technique. Short Film Corner hopes to connect movie lovers with these films and also open up dialogue with filmmakers, who in turn, get a chance to connect with their audiences. White Wall Screenings (WWS) was founded in 2017 as a community to facilitate a conversation between short filmmakers and film connoisseurs. WWS has successfully showcased more than 300 short films and also continues to conduct workshops, masterclasses and conversations around filmmaking and films.

Itwaar

Hindi film with English subtitles (14 mins)

Anubhav Verma is a middle-aged, white-collar office-goer who has been forced to relocate to his present home to support his only son’s studies targeting premier engineering institutions of the country. He is getting increasingly frustrated when he sees the wards of his neighbours settling into jobs, while his son has not achieved anything significant. Thus, his sense of equanimity is disturbed, and he starts to assign reasons, real as well as imaginary, to his ‘poor’ health. His imaginary ill health increasingly begins to affect his mental state, which in turn starts to disturb the equilibrium in his family. This leads to scenes of acerbic altercations with his wife and son. As things seem to hurtle inexorably towards a violent climactic showdown, something suddenly happens which brings the Vermas back on track. Directed by Rahul Srivastava

55km/sec

Hindi/English film with English subtitles (20 mins)

Seconds before a meteor hits the Earth, an awkward man confesses his love to his college crush on a farewell call with his school friends. But when the impact calculations turn out to be off by a few minutes, he still has time to have a last conversation with her before the world ends. Directed by Arati Kadav

Dhummas

Gujarati film with English subtitles (20 mins)

A day-long encounter between an old, almost bedridden, grandmother who has supposedly lost her memory and a young girl called Mrinalini, sparks up an intriguing conversation. Mrinalini draws an unlikely parallel between her present and her grandmother-in-law’s past. The conversations also bring to light the fact that the grandmother is very much in possession of her memories as she emerges as a representative of the suppressed woman. Several things are left unsaid and the unsaid makes up the essence of the story mapping a connection between two women, separated by age, and brought together by an eroding identity. Directed by Nainisha Dedhia

The film screenings will be followed by a discussion.

Jewels

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: April 14 – 6pm

Tickets: Rs.450/- (for members) & Rs.500/- (for non-members)

Emeralds for the elegance and sophistication of Paris, Rubies for the speed and modernity of New York, and Diamonds for an imperial St. Petersburg. Three sparkling scenes accompanied by the music of three essential composers featuring the styles of the three dance schools that have contributed to making George Balanchine a legend of modern ballet. This glamorous triptych was inspired by Balanchine’s visit to the famous jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels on New York’s Fifth Avenue and created as an homage to the cities and dance schools of Paris, New York and St. Petersburg that made a vital impact on the revered choreographer’s career.

Upcoming events of Bonjour India 2022:

Wall Art Festival

Venue: Sir J.J. College of Architecture

Date: April 12, 13, and 14, 10 am - 5 pm

Tickets: No entry fee

Watch Skio paint an enchanting mural during the Wall Art Festival. Skio’s first murals appeared in the Nice region. He started with mural lettering before moving on to figurative romantic topics fed by pop and TV culture. Today he mixes geometric paints and realistic portraits with obfuscated eyes. His work will make you question your presence in the urban landscape by creating new modern, and harmonious landscapes.

Analemma

Venue: G5A Laxmi Mills Compound, Off Dr. E Moses Road, Mumbai

Date: April 16, 7 pm

Tickets: Rs. 500

Analemma is a modern circus performance by Company Distil. The performance is inspired by the movement made by the sun over a year. Romain Timmers – the founder of Company Distil – wants viewers to question their everyday reality. To accomplish this, during Analemma, jugglers will juggle objects along mind-bending trajectories.