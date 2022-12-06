These Contestants Will Not Make Into Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestants are heading towards the grand finale week in another one week. The show is in its fourteenth week, and viewers fingers are crossed to know which contestant will bag the trophy. According to the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 social media analysis, Revanth has high chance of lifting the trophy. Revanth has been widely predicted to win Season 6 since the show started. Faima got eliminated in the thirteenth-week elimination. So the contestants who left in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 grand finale race are, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Revanth, Inaya, Sri Satya, Rohit, and Keerthi. Shrihan has won the ticket to the finale task and became the first contestant to get into the finale week.

Netizens say that Revanth, Shrihan, and Adi Reddy are the top three contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. In female contestants, Inaya or Keerthy is rumoured to be the first female finale contestants. The audience says that Sri Satya is getting jealous with Shrihan as he won the ticket to the finale. Well, the social media predictions say that Rohit and Sri Satya will not enter the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 finale. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.