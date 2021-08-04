These Contestants Have Entered Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Finale

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has been making waves ever since the show went on air on Colors channel. Just three days left for the grand finale of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. The show Contestants and show lovers are eagerly waiting to know who will win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

We have have told you several times that audience favorite contestant Aravind KP will be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. That's our prediction.

Have you heard about the top five confirmed five finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 yet? Any guesses?

Well, as predicted by Sakshipost, Aravind KP, Divya U, Vaishnavi Gowda, Manju Pavagada, and Prashanth are the confirmed five finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Everyone thought Prashanth would get eliminated, luckily, he secured a place among the top five finalists with help of his fans. And that's no mean feat, right?

Let's see who will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Stay tuned to Sakshipost because you will know about it first here.

It is worth mentioning here that Divya Suresh will be getting eliminated in tonight's episode, as she seems to have bagged the least votes from her fans and followers. It is being said that Kannada's leading actor would grace the finale episode, he/she is going to evict one contestant from five finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 finale. Who do you think will come as a guest for the finale episode. Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.