These Celebrity BFFs Give Major Friendship Goals

Some friendships are beyond the special tag. Such beautiful bonds bring the best out of everyone and our entertainment industry has no dearth of them! Let’s take a look at some of the best celebrity BFFs:

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh:

No one is oblivious to the awesome chemistry between these two Gunday co-stars! Off screen too, they are always ready to create awesomeness with their bond. The duo owns the stage every time they co-host. Even when it comes to trolling someone for fun, they go all guns blazing!

Motu and Patlu:

Each friendship lasts when different traits complement each other. The clever Patlu survives every odd with his wit, while ensuring that Motu has his fill of samosas and stays happy! Nick toons Motu Patlu are surely the best friendship duo for 10 years now, entertaining kids with their adventure-filled lives and antics.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora:

The camaraderie between Kareena and Amrita is a treat to the eye. Their friendship spanning two decades have been a beautiful togetherness that they often flaunt and celebrate. Amrita often lauds the superstar for being a great friend, a brilliant partner to Saif Ali Khan and an all-hands-on-deck mother! Kareena too can't imagine her life without Amu aka Amrita's goodness by her side. That's what we call pakki yaari!

Karan Johar and Kajol:

The tie between these two B-town tycoons date back to the good old days at Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge sets! Soon, Karan directed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the rest, as they say, is history.

Sara and Janhvi:

Sara and Janhvi share a mighty rare life experience that only makes their bond stronger. The two were touring Kedarnath and tried hiking across the difficult path to Bhairavnath! That was a wrong move and the two reached a very steep cliff amidst freezing cold, stranded, and looking for help. Security forces rescued them all right, but they are living examples of the proverb, “a friend in need is a friend indeed”!

The awesomeness of these B-Town pals fills our heart and makes us miss our friends for life!