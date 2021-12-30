These Celebrities Confirmed as Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Contestants?

Bigg Boss Telugu has gained massive popularity among small-screen viewers. In every season, popular celebrities or social media stars participate in the show and entertain the audience.

At the time of the show's completion, most of the contestants would have gained huge popularity and also earned well.

It is known that in the finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nagarjuna announced that Bigg Boss Telugu OTT would start soon. So, the show makers are busy finalising the contestants.

Based on sources, the show makers are said to have approached Jabardasth Varsha, Youtuber Nikhil Vijayendra Simha aka Nikhiluuu, and another social media star, Vaishnavi Chaitanya. Interestingly, Varshini is also on the list of show hosts.

Through Jabardasth, Varsha earned fame. Nikhiluuu is a digital creator and a host. Coming to Vaishnavi Chaitanya, she acted in the web series Software Developer and Missamma. She also appeared in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as Allu Arjun's sister.

If they are willing to participate, they will be the confirmed contestants after Anchor Shiva and Dhee 10 winner Raju.

