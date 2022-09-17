These Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Contestants to Enter Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 will premiere on September 24 at 6 pm, following the end of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada. In yesterday's Bigg Boss Kannada OTT grand finale, it was announced that Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 will premiere on the Colors Kannada channel and will go 24/7 live on Voot OTT. Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeep revealed that the top four contestants from Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will also get a chance to be a part of season 9.

Viewers have predicted that Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, Rakesh Adiga, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, and Saniya Iyer will enter the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. Kichcha Sudeep also confirmed that five contestants from previous Bigg Boss Kannada seasons will enter Season 9. The audience is super excited after Kichcha Sudeep confirmed the news, and they are busy guessing who the contestants will be in Season 9.

In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 promo, we can see Anupama Gowda, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashant Sambaragi, and Deepika Das excitedly packing their bags to enter the house. But we can say that BBK makers used Anupama Gowda, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashant Sambaragi, and Deepika Das in the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 promo to hint to the audience that they were planning to bring in old contestants into the house in the new season.

As we said earlier, this old contestant concept is inspired from the Hindi Bigg Boss show. In other languages, Bigg Boss producers brought in old contestants to Bigg Boss OTT, but Kannada producers always roped in new contestants for Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and now planning to bring in old contestants to the TV show.

BBK viewers are expecting controversial contestants from the previous seasons to season 9. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.