These 2 Contestants Hot Favourites to Win Khatron ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 entertained the audience with its stunning stunts. However, Season 12 received a lower TRP rating than previous seasons. Anyway, the 14 Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants are top reality show celebs, which enticed the audience to watch the show. The contestants did daring stunts and risked in every aspect to not get a fear fanda and enter the finale. We can say that contestants overcame their fears and performed well. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a reality show which is totally based on contestants' performances. There will be no audience opinion on which contestants should be eliminated or win the show. Only the contestants' performances will decide the winner of the show.

So the Khiladis gave stiff competition to each other and tried to win every hard stunt. We can't compare performances, but Faisal amazed the viewers with his daring levels in stunts. KKK12 viewers did not expect that Faisal would come this far in the show, and entering the final was beyond their expectations. Faisal made headlines after viewers watched his performance for three weeks. Now Faisal is rumoured to be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. On the other hand, reality show queen Rubina is expected to be in the top five finale list after she confirmed her entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In fact, viewers believe that Rubina has many chances to win the show. In yesterday's episode, Rubina's back-to-back outperformance wowed the audience and feared her contenders. Well, there is a prediction on social media that Rubina or Faisal might bag the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy.

