There's Always Pressure to Make Music More Commercial and Massy: Amit Trivedi

Right from aggressive rock to honey-soaked melodies, if there were a title for the most versatile original singer and composer in Bollywood, it would have been Amit Trivedi. The music wizard has mesmerized his audience with back-to-back hits such as Hindustan Meri Jaan, Lagan Lagi Re, Iktara, Love You Zindagi, and is now back with ‘Samjhe Na.’ He charmed his fans by engaging with them LIVE on Moj.

On being asked why his recent independent label is named AT Azaad, Amit Trivedi said, “It’s just as the name suggests; I want it to offer freedom to create whatever kind of music and not the restricted music that movies sometimes make us do.”

He further added, “There's always a pressure to make music more commercial and massy. For example, in one of the songs from the film Bhavesh Joshi, the brief was to make it very commercial and an item number of sorts. I made a fun tune for it and when I heard the lyrics Amitabh Bhattacharya added to it, I was taken aback. He hit the brief so perfectly in making the song extremely commercial that it blew my mind.”

When asked about his musical collaborations with Amitabh Bhattacharya, Amit Trivedi said, “He has a Khurafati Dimaag, and that always works in favor of the song.” He also feels that one of his compositions - ‘Lagan Lagi Re,’ has become synonymous with bridal entries, and he feels so happy.

Remembering the late singer KK, he got emotional and revealed, “KK and Sunidhi were the first choice for the song Chokra Jawan Re. They did the first recording, and later on, the team decided to get Vishal Dadlani as his voice was suiting Arjun Kapoor more.”

Ending on a high note, he asked the live audience to recommend their favorite songs, which he shouldn't miss in his live performance in Mumbai on the 26th of August.