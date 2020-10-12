Exhibitors and Theatre owners fought for several weeks with Indian Central and State Governments to get permission for opening their businesses again even though the pandemic isn't still over yet. They ran a big social media campaign with the help of several willing movie lovers to influence the Central Government.

The Central Government has given them permission to open theatres from 15th October in non-contaminated zones, that is, low risk areas - Green Zones. But none of the small or medium film producers have announced their film release dates. Producers are still busy trying to find appropriate OTT deals for their films.

Now, many viewers expected some movement in Vakeel Saab, KGF Chapter -2 , Vijay's Master, Naga Chaitanya's Love Story, Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor and Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Bathuke So Better which were supposed to come out in Summer season of the year, 2020.

No producer is confident to release their films during Dussehra-Diwali season. They don't expect audiences to rush into the theatres to watch films as the pandemic is still scary. The cases in India are still on the rise, even though people want to move on. It has become apparent that everyone should tread with caution.

Some rumours are spread within the Tollywood Industry that producers don't want to slot their films for Sankranthi also. They want to get a clarity on the occupancy and see a full fledged theatre opening all-over the country to slot their film releases, say sources. So, KGF Chapter-2 and Vakeel Saab won't release for Sankranthi? We are not sure about it, yet!