HYDERABAD: Allu Aravind with few partners launched the Exclusive Telugu OTT service, Aha. The app is growing its subscriber base with different plans opposed to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Due to lockdown, they haven't been able to launch new shows till August from March but the producers have decided to come up with more than 42 shows in coming 6 months to one year.

Allu Aravind talking about the OTT platform at Aha Blockbuster Event said, "OTT space is growing by the day and Aha reached it's one year targets in just 6 months time. We are glad that we found success early and we will consolidate in future. Till date, our app had 40 Lakhs downloads and more 1 crore 20 people have searched about our content. We have decided to celebrate that success and thank our subscribers here."

He later said that he feels OTT space is growing as an alternative market for Satellite market and in future Theaters, OTT platforms and Satellite will co-exist. But OTT space will provide opportunities to audiences to watch different cinema than they prefer at theaters.

He stated that nothing can beat the experience of watching a film at the theater and OTT can't substitute that. "But as a platform it will be an alternative for people to choose from rather than a competitor in future. As OTT platforms are growing in popularity day-by-day with the audiences, the need for content has grown and this is a good challenge for producers. They have to come up with varied content and we will see that our platform will provide such different content in future," announced the famous producer.

He further said that four big directors from Telugu Cinema will launch their shows on Aha and a total of 42 shows are going to be launched in coming months. He also informed that Aha will be introducing festival months around the big festival times and August has been recognised so, with Vinayaka Chavithi festival.

Later he informed that the Aha team is planning to bring Megastar Chiranjeevi also to the OTT space and said that the actor has to just love a concept, as he is ready from long time to make his OTT debut.