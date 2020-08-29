It’s a known fact that Akkineni Nagarjuna is celebrating his 61st birthday today. Celebs like Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha, Sreenu Vaitla, and few others have wished King of Tollywood on social media.

The makers of ‘Wild Dog’ have unveiled a poster of the film which is widely circulating on social media. Nagarjuna will essay the character of NIA Officer ACP Vijay Varma.

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya has announced the details of his next film on the occasion of his father's birthday. A double dhamaka for Akkineni fans. Naga Chaitanya is going to join his hands with Vikram Kumar. The title of the movie has been fixed as, Thank You’.

It is going to be produced by Dil Raju. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. Take a look at Naga Chaitanya’s new movie poster.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in ‘Love Story’ which features Sai Pallavi as the female lead. It is for the first time, they are sharing screen space. The makers have released a poster of the film featuring lead actors. Watch this space for more latest updates.