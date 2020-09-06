Tollywood music director Thaman made a huge name with Kick album and then Ragada, Dookudu made him a star composer. People still enjoy the three albums we mentioned here. But he slowly got the reputation of copying songs from other languages and International albums.

People started finding proofs for their claims as well. This became a common trend with Thaman, so much so that, the composer became a target of every troll with same or similar pun to use against him.

He tried to explain things in interviews by saying that he has to adhere to demands of the filmmakers and he said that he doesn't prefer copying tunes. He agreed about getting inspired from new sounds created.

As the trolls took over the social media, his reputation slid down more and more, resulting him to lose films. Finally, he came back with Tholiprema and Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo audios. The copy trolls and accusations died down.

But with "V", he sort of made a comeback again in copy trolls department too. Memes about composer's latest BGM for "V" accusing that he followed different films and popular tunes rather than scoring his own music, have resurfaced. Will Thaman defend this? It's like Same Old, same old story for him!