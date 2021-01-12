Thalapathy Vijay's Highest Grossing Movies With Box Office Collections

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest names in the world of South Indian film industry. Fans go gaga over his movies. In the past 25 years, he worked in various films and earned an immense fan following. He is called as Thalapathy by his fans. Most of his films turned out as blockbusters and grossed more than 100 crore at the box office. Here is the list of Thalapathy Vijay's highest grossing movies.

Ghilli:

Ghilli is a Tamil film directed by Dharani and financed by AM Rathnam under the production company Sri Surya Movies. It is a remake of Telugu movie, Okkadu. Vijay, Trisha and Prakash Raj acted in lead roles. Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy and Janaki Sabesh acted in the supporting roles.

Pokkiri:

Vijay and Prabhudeva worked together for the movie, Pokkiri which is the Tamil remake of Telugu film, 'Pokiri'. This film marks directorial debut of Prabhudeva. This movie won the hearts of the folks and it turned out as the blockbuster.

Namban:

Nanban is the remake of Hindi movie '3 Idiots'. Shankar directed the film and it had an ensemble cast that includes Vijay, Jiiva, Srikanth, Ileana D'Cruz, Sathyaraj and Sathyan, amongst others in prominent roles. The film grossed Rs 150 crore at the box office.

Thuppakki:

An action thriller film written and directed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Kalaippuli S. Thanu under his studio V Creations. Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal acted in the lead roles. The story of the movie revolves around an Indian Army (Vijay) officer on a mission to track down, destroy and deactivate a sleeper cell. The film recieved seven Filmfare Awards, five Vijay Awards, three SIIMA Awards, three Edison Awards, Chennai Times Award for Best Film, and Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards for Vijay in the Best Actor category.

Kaththi:

Kaththi, directed by A. R. Murugadoss and jointly bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions and Ayngaran International. Vijay acted in the dual roles and the story is about the issue of farmers committing suicide due to corporate encroachment. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Sathish acted in the key roles.

Theri:

Atlee directed the movie, Theri an action-thriller. Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson acted in the lead roles. G. V. Prakash Kumar composed music for the film. Theri was dubbed into Telugu and was released as Policeodu. In the first weeks of its release, the movie had grossed Rs 1 billion. The movie was adapted into Assamese as Ratnakar.

Now, Vijay's 'Master' is all set to hit the theatres on 13th January 2021. Let us hope this movie also becomes a blockbuster.