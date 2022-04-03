Thalapathy Vijay's Beast Trailer Most Viewed South India Trailer in 24 hrs

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast has set a new record with its trailer itself. As per the new report, Vijay's Beast has bcome the most viewed South Indian trailer in 24 hours. Have a look at the record created by Vijay's Beast even before its release

1. #Beast - 23.6M (17 hrs)

2. #RadheShyam - 23.2M

3. #Baahubali2 - 21.8M

4. #RRR - 20.45M

5. #KGFChapter2 Telugu - 19.3M

Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Shina Tom Chacko and Selvarghavan too are seen in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for Beast which is bankrolled by Kalanidhi Maran under Sun Pictures banner.

Vijay's Beast will arrive in theatres on April 13 as a new year gift to Tamilians who mark April 14 as Tamil New Year.