Thalapathy Vijay Remuneration for Varisu

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Varisu has been trending since the movie's announcement started. There is no question about the film's excitement and anticipation among fans in Tamil Nadu.

The action film starring Vijay is directed by first-time Telugu film director Vamshi and is centered on family emotions. Varisu is bankrolled by Telugu producer Dil Raju, and it is his first Tamil production. Rashmika Mandanna co-starred with Vijay in this film, which was created amid high expectations from fans. Prakashraj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Sangeetha, Samyukta, and many more actors played key roles in this film.

Varisu trailer was released on December 4 and received a positive response from the fans. It has been officially confirmed that the film Varisu will be released on January 12th, so the crew is focusing more on advertising and post-production work.

Ahead of the movie's release, there were reports on Vijay's salary in the Varisu movie, which shocked movie industry members and fans. Thalapathy Vijay's remuneration stands in the range of Rs 100 to 120 crore, making him one of the highest-paid actors in Kollywood.

