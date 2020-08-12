Tamil star hero ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay is growing his market in Telugu states with each of his new releases ever since Theri. He is aiming to become another Rajanikanth, who could become an undisputed South Indian Superstar at the peak of his popularity.

The actor has been friends with Telugu actors for a long time and he has already remade many films of stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and a few others. His biggest hit Ghilli, was a remake of Okkadu and he also remade Pokiri as Pokkiri in Tamil.

This shows he has forged a good friendship with Mahesh Babu. Recently, the Telugu reigning Superstar surprised everyone when he ‘green challenged’ Vijay to plant seeds at his garden as no one expected him to do so.

On his birthday, Mahesh not only planted some saplings in his garden and then challenged a few other stars to participate in it and one of them was Vijay.

Vijay responded quickly to the challenge and tweeted photos of him planting saplings at his home. Looking at his quick response to the challenge, Mahesh reacted to it on Twitter and expressed his happiness over the Tamil star spreading the good message. This got everyone going to assume that Vijay is in no mood to ignore his friends in Tollywood and also for the fact that reacting to the challenges from the Telugu stars would only add to his goodwill among the Telugu audiences.

Vijay is waiting for the theatres to re-open to release his film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which was supposed to release way back in April.