Thalaiva Biopic: Will Rajinikanth Say Yes To Dhanush Reprising His Role?

The crores of fans of Kollywood actor, Thalaiva Rajinikanth get super excited whenever they hear his name. But one can imagine the ecstasy of his fans when a news breaks out about the making of a Biopic of the famous star.

Kollywood director Lingu Swamy who has carved a niche for himself in the Tamil film industry by making successful commercial movies is now contemplating on producing a Biopic of the superstar!

There are plans at higher level by Tamil Producers to bring out a Biopic of the Thalaiva, and we believe that the search is on to select a suitable actor for this role.

The desire of Lingu Swamy to make a Biopic of the actor has become a sensational news in the South Indian film industry. But Lingu Swamy has the answer to the million dollar question of who will play the role of the superstar.

According to the director, Rajini's son-in-law Dhanush rightly suits the role. Currently Rajinikanth is busy with his movie "Annathe" directed by Siruthai Siva.

Though Rajini has withdrawn from taking an active part in the political fray, there are rumours that some candidates may contest from his party in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

On the other hand, Dhanush is also busy with several projects in his hand.

But so far, neither Rajinikanth or Dhanush has not spoken a word about this Biopic. It is also not known if Rajinikanth has given his consent to produce this movie or Dhanush will act or not. We have to wait and see how this project will materialise.