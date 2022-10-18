Thala Ajith Taking A Sabbatical From Movies?

Thala Ajith Kumar is ready to entertain his fans with his upcoming film, Thunivu. He recently completed the shooting, which was directed by H. Vinoth. H. Vinoth returned to Chennai, but Ajith stayed back in Thailand for his bike tour.

Ajith is known to be a bike enthusiast who goes on bike tours at least once a year. Recently, he and his biker gang travelled around Europe. Pictures of Ajith from Thailand with his bike and driving gear have appeared on social media, and his fans loved those pictures.

Ajith's next film tentatively titled AK 62 will be directed by Vignesh Shivan, and bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Anirudh will be the music composer. However, top directors and producers are vying for Ajith's call sheet for his 63rd movie, but they have to wait for at least two years.

According to rumors, Ajith will take a hiatus after the movie with Vignesh Shivan for an entire year and a half. According to reports, he and two other riders are planning a trip around the world that will take them through all 60 countries and all seven continents. According to sources, the popular hero would ride on the back of his bike for periods of over 18 months.

If the reports are believed to be true, fans will miss Ajith's films for two years.

