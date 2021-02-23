Thala Ajith Fans Thrilled Over Billa Re release In Theatres Check Date

Thala Ajith fans are super excited over the re-release of super hit movie, Billa in theatres. The movie is going to be released in the theatres throughout Tamil Nadu on March 12. A press statement stated that Billa movie will be screened in theatres for Ajith's fans because it's been quite a long time, movies of Thala hasn't hit the theatres.

On the professional front, Thala Ajith is quite busy with the shooting of Valimai which is touted to be an action entertainer. The film is directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Ajith Kumar will be seen in the lead role. Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen in the prominent roles in the film. The project is currently in the pre-production stage.

Coming to Billa, the film released in 2007. A Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Vishnuvardhan. Ajith acted in a double role alongside Nayanthara and Namitha acted as the female leads, while Prabhu Ganesan, Rahman, Adithya Menon and Santhanam acted in supporting roles. The movie was bankrolled by L. Suresh and Abdurrahman. The film, upon release, emerged out as a blockbuster and was selected to be screened at the 61st Cannes Film Festival.