Thala Ajith Fans Rejoice Over Valimai Link to Tenet

Hollywood blockbuster Tenet is one of the most talked-about movies in recent times. The movie which was released after much delay racked up a crore on its very first at the box office. Despite the fact that Tenet was leaked on piracy sites much ahead of its release, the movie did well extremely in theatres.

Now, Thala Ajith fans are celebrating the success of Tenet in India. wonder why? Well, you all know that Ajith will be next seen in Valimai being directed by H Vinoth. And it so happens that the cinematographer in Valimai Nirav Shah has also worked in Christopher Nolan's latest release Tenet. This is reason enough for fans of Thala Ajith to celebrate. They were trending this hashtag on social media, going ga ga over the connection between Tenet and Valimai.

Nirav Shah had earlier joined hands with Thala Ajith for Billa and Nerkonda Paarvai. So Valimai is Nirav Shah's third collaboration. Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music while Boney Kapoor has bankrolled the project. Besides Thala Ajith, Valimai stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in key roles.