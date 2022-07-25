HYDERABAD: The Telugu film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) council members which held an emergency general body meeting today at its premises in Hyderabad, will be holding another meeting on Wednesday (July 27) to further discuss in detail the issues related to the film industry. C Kalyan, the head of the Producers wing of the Chamber briefed the media about the meeting, and said that a separate committee under the stewardship of the TFCC President will be formed, which will meet on Wednesday to discuss each aspect separately, he said.

When asked about halting film productions and shootings from the 1st of August, C Kalyan clarified that no such decision was taken as of now, and the focus would be on the main issues related to the OTT release of films and other pending important issues.

Tollywood film producers, distributors and exhibitors, and other key people including Dil Raju, C. Kalyan, Sunil Narang, Sravanti Ravikshore, Supriya, director Teja, YVS Chaudhary, Ashok Kumar and others participated in the meeting.

The issues which were reportedly discussed included the movie ticket prices issues which are different in both the Telugu states and the film theatrical gap before it finally releases on the OTT, implement the percentage policy in occupancy, VPF Charges, theaters' working conditions, and rental charges, Fight masters union pending issues, growing production costs and other unsolved film federation issues pending from COVID time. The issue of the OTT release was that the theaters and distributors are suffering serious losses, apart from the fact that there were not many takers for watching the films in theaters. The exhibitors are demanding that big films should be screened on OTT platforms after 8 weeks and small films after 4 weeks.

