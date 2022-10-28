Tension Mounts On Samantha After Yashoda Trailer Release?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the bankable stars in Tollywood. She has worked with all the A-list actors in South India.

Now, Samantha is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Yashoda. The film's trailer, which the makers dropped last evening, is trending at No.1 position on Youtube.

Yashoda trailer talks about surrogate mothers in India. Samantha is winning hearts with her action and emotional scenes in the released trailer. Here is the trailer for you, in case, you haven't watched it yet.

Looks like the tension seems to be mounting on Samantha ever since Yashoda trailer got out. Yashoda is a female-centric film. This is Samantha's first Telugu film to be released in theatres after a long time. Samantha was last seen in KRK and Pushpa, but her screen space was not much in the latter. In Yashoda, Samantha is going to be seen in a full fledged role and hence fans can't wait to watch her. The genre and content of the film could hit the audience hard as Yashoda makers are going to highlight surrogacy business. No doubt, Yashoda has sensitive content. We are wondering if the makers would face any obstacles considering the content being controversial too, what with the recent case of Kollywood couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Now, pressure seems to be builing on Samantha about the release of Yashoda in theatres.

Yashoda will be released in multiple languages. Yashoda is slated to release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

Also Read: Samantha's Yashoda Trailer Piques Curiosity of Audience