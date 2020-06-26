HYDERABAD: A Telugu TV serial artist Hariskrishna who works for Intinti Gruhalakshmi serial tested positive for COVID-19.



Harikrishna works with Maa TV for the TV serial Intinti Gruhalakshmi. After the actor tested positive for coronavirus, the shooting of the serial was halted by the makers and all the 33 co-actors who worked along with him undergone COVID-19 tests, and the results are awaited.

But the makers of serials resumed shooting activities without advising the serial cast and crew to undergo home quarantine, and not even waited for the results of 33 who undergone COVID-19 tests.

This is the second case of COVID-19 in the TV industry, a few days ago one more actor who works with Zee Telugu for Suryakantham serial was also tested COVID-19 positive. The shooting of this serail was halted and all the cast are under home quarantine.

Within weeks after resuming of shooting activities, COVID-19 spreading in the TV industry. With this, the producers and makers of TV serials might reconsider their decision of starting shooting activities.

All the shooting activities of serials were completely halted from march 24 during the lockdown as per the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidelines,

TV serials shooting activities resumed from June 8, with the permission allotted by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, in accordance with centre guidelines.