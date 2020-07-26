HYDERABAD: Telugu TV actor Navya Swamy has good news for her fans and well-wishers as she recovered from the dreaded coronavirus. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 30.

She shared the piece of good news in a video message on Instagram. In the video, she said that she completed her quarantine phase and is feeling better than before and has recovered from COVID-19.

Thanking her parents, well-wishers and her fans for their prayers and wishes, Navya said, the scenario out there is not at all good and urged everyone to be careful and stay safe. In the last, she added, "Corona is curable, but trust me don't take so many medicines and live in a bunker-like outcast. So, remember this golden line, 'Prevention is better than cure'."

“I’ve realized that this is more of a mental fight than a physical one. So, I chose to be strong and fight it out. There is panic in my neighbourhood, too. Everyone’s like ‘don’t touch that, don’t touch this, don’t come out, stay away from here’. Okay, I get the reality but it really hurts if you get treated like that. It is more painful than the disease,” she told in her recent interview to a leading daily.

Her co-star in Aame Katha Serial, Ravi Krishna had also recovered from the virus. He also shared her video and congratulated her on the recovery of COVID-19.

Navya Swamy tested positive for Coronavirus on June 30. Subsequently, the shooting of Aamekatha has been suspended after the two lead actors in the serial got infected with the virus.

Have a look at the video posted on her Instagram handle.