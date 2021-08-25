Telugu OTT Platform Aha Forays into Kids Entertainment: aha, the 100% Telugu OTT platform has redefined Telugu entertainment with its diverse content offerings, comprising the latest blockbusters and pathbreaking web shows. Taking its repertoire, a notch higher, aha introduces aha Kids - a new segment targeting the younger audiences’-with its first ever animated original, MahaGanesha. The eight-episode series is produced by Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd, marking the first collaboration between aha and the production house. The series is all set to release on 10th September, commemorating the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. With aha Kids, the OTT platform aims to create 100 hours of content throughout the year to reiterate the importance of 'our stories and our values' to the young generation.

The show looks at the mythological story in a new light and is bolstered by striking visuals, alluring soundscape, special effects that are sure to win the fascination of kids and adults alike. MahaGanesha is written by Kaushik Karra while Srinivasa Sarma Rani composes the music. G.D.R Mohan, and A GangarajCharan are the animation directors for the show whose voice direction is supervised by T.A.K Kumar. Binayak Das and Shyamal Chaulia serve as the series directors for the same.

Each of the episodes spanning 15 minutes, uncovers the legend of Vinayaka Chavithi, capturing a series of events that establish the significance of the festivity. Right from the demon Gajasura's penance to the birth of the elephant-headed God to the latter's race with his brother Karthikeya to traverse three worlds and the moon's curse, the series showcases the story of Vinayaka in captivating detail.

"It's with immense pride I state that aha is surging ahead in the number game barely within one and half years into its launch. The platform has expanded its reach to over 40 million unique visitors across 190 countries, with over 11 million downloads. aha's top priority has been to create local content that appeals to all age groups and our team is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers across all genres. aha Kids is our attempt to reinstate the importance of our roots and tell 'mana kathalu, mana viluvalu' (our stories and our values) to a new generation," Ajit Thakur, aha's CEO, stated.

"We couldn't have been happier to collaborate with Green Gold Animation for our first aha Kids original. Rajiv Chilaka has been a good friend of mine for a long time and his team at Green Gold Animation has set a golden standard in the production of animation content with a universal appeal. The team has put together a project of great quality under tight deadlines. The kids of this generation need to be reminded of the stories that we heard while growing, in a language they relate with. And what better than MahaGanesha to start with?" he added.

Rajiv Chilaka, CEO of Green Gold Animations Pvt. Ltd., said "aha has redefined the standards of storytelling with its wide array of content in the Telugu digital space. I and our team at Green Gold Animation are proud to associate with a brand like aha that has reinvented itself to cater to the varying tastes of audiences. We're sure that MahaGanesha is only the beginning of a long, memorable association with aha. MahaGanesha is a top-class web original that uncovers the legend of the Vinayaka Chavithi festivity made with strong technical standards and terrific aesthetic values. There's no better way for families to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi than watching MahaGanesha with their kids.”

In addition, aha plans to acquire a series of web originals in 2D, 3D formats across the live-action and superhero genres. aha won the audience’s heart in 2021 for premiering popular movies and shows including Krack, 11th Hour, Zombie Reddy, ChaavuKaburuChallaga, Naandhi, In the Name of God, Needa, Kala, aha Bhojanambu, KudiYedamaithe, One and ChathurMukham.