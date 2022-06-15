Telugu Indian Idol Winner Prize Money

There is no denying the fact that Telugu Indian Idol is one of the most loved shows in Telugu states. Currently, the show is streaming on Aha. Nithya Menen, SS Thaman are judging the show—Telugu Indian Idol on the OTT platform.

Telugu Indian Idol grand finale is going to take place in a couple of days from now. Recently, Nandamuri Balakrishna graced the semi-finale episode of Telugu Indian Idol.

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be gracing the finale episode of Telugu Indian Idol as the chief guest.

Talking about the participants—Vagdevi, Vaishnavi, Pranati, Sreenivas and Jayanth are competing to clinch the title of the show. If you look at the fan following or popularity, there's a chance for Sreenivas or Pranati to walk out with the trophy.

Can you guess how much cash prize will the winner get? Well, as per the buzz the singer who will win Telugu Indian Idol would be getting Rs 25 lakhs as the cash prize.

The show is being produced by Allu Aravind and can be watched on his own OTT platform—Aha.