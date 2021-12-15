Telugu Film Director Bala Satish Negative Wins Accolades In International Fests

HYDERABAD: A Telugu filmmaker and director Bala Satish is silently making his presence felt in the International film scenario with his first film titled ‘Negative’. The film is not only winning the hearts of the audience as well as accolades at various international film festivals.

An experimental thriller with interesting visuals the film and its promotional content have impressed everyone. The film is both written and directed by Bala Satish.

A screenwriter and director, Bala hails from YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. He developed a keen interest in filmmaking at a very young age. Even before completing his graduation, he moved to Hyderabad in 2014 to follow his passion which was not appreciated by his family members. He studied writing and attended screenplay workshops from renowned Tollywood writers like Paruchuri Gopala Krishna from Hyderabad and Anjum Rajabali, Vinay Shukla from Mumbai. He earlier directed a short film and worked as a Script Assistant for Tamil to Telugu dubbed Films.

Associated with the Telugu film industry for the past 7 years, Bala considers himself an experimental filmmaker in Telugu. Bala wants to make engaging films on the present issues plaguing society. Negative was one such film that dealt with depression and suicide and the film has already bagged many awards even before its release.

Also Watch: Negative Trailer

The film is officially selected at Anatolia International Film Festival, Kalakari Film Festival, The Lift-Off Sessions Online & First Time Film Maker sessions Lift-Off Global Network, and Fillum International Storical and Short Film Festival. The film is the finalist at Prague International Film Awards, Kosice International Film Festival. The film was also premiered at European Cinematography Awards and Brazil International Monthly Film Festival.

1. Prague International Film Awards (Finalist)

2. Kosice International Film Festival (Finalist)

3. Brazil International Monthly Film Festival (Nominee)

4. European Cinematography Awards (Semi-Finalist)

Sakshi Post wishes Bala Satish all the best in his quest for making meaningful movies...

