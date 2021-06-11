Telugu Bigg Boss Makers in Talks with Vakeel Saab Actress?

Gorgeous actress Ananya Nagalla is on cloud nine after delivering back-to-back hits with the movies ‘Vakeel Saab’ and ‘Play Back’. Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab had a theatrical release on April 9, 2021.

The film went on to become a profitable venture at the box office. Ananya has been teasing her fans and followers by often sharing her latest pictures on social media. Ananya Nagalla has been trending on social media platforms.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Ananya Nagalla is likely to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, as the show organizers are said to have approached her for the show. However, there’s no official confirmation regarding the news and Ananya is yet to react to the latest rumors.

Speaking about Bigg Boss Telugu, the new season-5 is expected to start in July. Shanmukh Jaswanth, Deepika Pilla and Hyper Aadi are the rumored contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season-5. Abhijeet emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season-4.